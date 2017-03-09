XRegister
06 October 2016

09/03/2017 - 11:56 GMT

He’s Developed Really Well – Arsene Wenger Keen For Arsenal Midfielder To Stay

 




Arsene Wenger admits that he is keen to see Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue at the Emirates as he feels the England international has developed well over the years.

The 23-year-old has little more than a year left on his contract and reports in England suggest that he is keen to leave Arsenal at the end of the season in the hope of a fresh start.




Signed from Southampton in 2011, Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a stop start career in north London with injuries often stunting his growth and he has recently been deployed as a central midfielder by Wenger.

Wenger admits that the speculation surprises him as he feels the midfielder has been developing well this season and he still highly rates him, which he feels was evident with the way he persevered with the former Saint even when he was struggling with injuries.
 


Asked about the speculation surrounding his player’s future, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “I haven’t seen that, I don’t know.  

“I am surprised by that as I think he has been developing well and he has been given a chance.

“When you are somewhere you have to want to be there first.

"After, the only thing I can say is personally I rate him highly and I think I showed that the way I kept faith in him when he was injured.

“I personally want him to stay at the club because he is a very promising player who has developed really well.”

Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to be keeping close tabs on the England star and could look to snap him up in the summer.
 