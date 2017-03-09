XRegister
06 October 2016

09/03/2017 - 14:49 GMT

I’m Expecting Tough Game Against Rangers Insists Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that despite winning all the three Glasgow derbies this season, he is expecting a tough game against Rangers this weekend.

The Scottish champions inflicted a chastening 5-1 defeat on Rangers in the first derby of the season in October at Paradise and also won two more games at Ibrox.




Ahead of Rangers’ visit to Paradise on Sunday, Rodgers stressed that he is expecting a tough game against Rangers despite beating them three times in the current campaign.

The Celtic boss indicated that his side are not taking their Glasgow rivals lightly despite their overwhelming success over them in recent times.
 


Rodgers said in a press conference earlier today: "We always anticipate a tough game and this will be no different.  

"The Celtic-Rangers games I have been involved in so far have been fantastic games; [we have] played well in the three games and got the result.

“It will be another tough game like all our games are."

Celtic will be looking to keep their unbeaten domestic run going when they host Rangers this Sunday at Paradise in the fourth derby of the season.

The Bhoys will again face their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on 23rd April.
 