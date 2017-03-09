It’s Massive – Chelsea Talent Compares Championship Football With Youth Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that there is a vast chasm between playing academy football for Chelsea and turning out week-in-week-out in the Championship.



The 19-year-old forward earned rave reviews for the Chelsea youth teams before joining the Championship outfit on loan last summer to further develop his craft in competitive football.











Despite his tender years, the forward has been the main marksman for Bristol City and has notched up 18 Championship goals, making him one of the top scorers in the division.



He is the highest scoring teenager in Championship’s history and has taken to competitive senior football like a duck to water – but Abraham admits that there is a huge difference between playing senior football in the second division and turning out in academy football.





The striker feels mental preparation is key when it comes to Championship football as there is always a game around in the corner for people to turn their form around.

The loanee told Chelsea’s official website: “There’s a massive difference because you’re coming up against players who are bigger, stronger and faster than you so you have to try to find the weakness of your opponent and exploit that.



“It’s more about your mentality and looking after yourself.



"There is always another game just a few days away so if things don’t go well there is always an opportunity to redeem yourself.



“It’s all about how you prepare yourself going into matches.”



Abraham will be looking to score more goals until the end of the season and return to Chelsea in the summer with the hopes of breaking into Antonio Conte’s senior squad.

