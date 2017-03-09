Jose Mourinho Outlines Moment Manchester United Will Dream of Europa League Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he won’t start thinking about his side’s chances of winning the Europa League before tackling FC Rostov in their last 16 tie.



Mourinho’s men have been touted as one of the favourites to win the Europa League this season and will take on Russian outfit Rostov at the Olimp-2 later this evening in the first leg of their last 16 clash.











Many Manchester United fans are hoping to see their side compete in the final on 24th May at the Friends Arena in Stockholm for the trophy, but Mourinho is not thinking about it yet.



However, he admits most managers and players start contemplating about playing in the final once they are in the quarter-finals of the competition as the scenario becomes more plausible.





Asked whether he is contemplating leading Manchester United into the final, Mourinho told MUTV: "Not in this round.

“But I always say that when you get to the quarter-finals, when you know that after two more opponents you are in the final, that is the moment when every team starts to think that it can be done."



If they win the Europa League Manchester United would join an illustrious list of clubs who have won the Champions League, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Europa League.



Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea are the only four clubs to have achieved the unique feat.

