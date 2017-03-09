XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/03/2017 - 16:56 GMT

Jose Mourinho Switches Formation – Manchester United Team vs Rostov Confirmed

 




Fixture: FC Rostov vs Manchester United
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Russian side FC Rostov in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing the Europa League as a route into next season's Champions League and will be looking for his men to take a positive result home from Russia to set themselves up for the second leg.




Rostov finished second in the Russian Premier League last term and are hoping to record a famous win over Manchester United.

Mourinho has Sergio Romero between the sticks, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling play at the back. Daley Blind is also included, as are Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young, as it appears the Red Devils boss may play three central defenders. Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini both play, with Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan supporting striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On the bench the Portuguese tactician can call for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, if needed, while Juan Mata is another attack minded option.

 


Manchester United Team vs FC Rostov

Romero, Young, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Rojo, Pogba, Fellaini, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: De Gea, Valencia, Carrick, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rashford
 