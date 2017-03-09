Let’s Show How Far We’ve Come, Garry Monk Urges Leeds Ahead of QPR Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits that his team have a great opportunity to show the progress they have made over the course of the season against Queens Park Rangers this Saturday.



Currently fourth in the league table and further consolidating their position in the Championship’s top six over the last few months, Leeds are being backed to be a certainty for the playoffs at the end of the season.











However, Monk’s time at Leeds was off to a disastrous start with a defeat to QPR at Loftus Road on opening day and it was part of a torrid opening to the campaign, which prompted many observers to write off the Whites for one more season.



The wheels of fortunes have turned since then as Leeds have surged ahead and QPR have been languishing in lower mid-table with little hope of promotion this term.





Monk admits that Saturday’s clash at Elland Road is an opportunity for his players to showcase the strides they have taken over the course of the season since the opening day at Loftus Road.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “What a great opportunity to show the contrast between where we are now and where we were then.”



Monk is also not thinking about breaking into the top two at the moment and believes his team should only worry about holding on to their high standards until the end of the season.



“The only pressure we have to point on ourselves is to maintain our performance levels.



“Everything else will fall into place.”

