Only He Can Be Leeds United’s Player of the Season – Former Whites Boss Picks Key Man

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes Chris Wood is the only contender to be the Whites Player of the Season for the current campaign.



The Kiwi has been the talismanic forward that Leeds needed for a promotion push this season and has scored 25 goals in all competitions for the club, which includes 22 strikes in the Championship.











The New Zealander has led the Leeds attack from the front as Garry Monk and his side defied expectations to break into the Championship’s top six and further consolidate their hopes of reaching the playoffs.



Redfearn admits there have been good performances across the pitch for Leeds this season, but believes Wood’s contribution has been the catalyst for the Yorkshire giants.





The former Leeds boss has pointed out that Wood has managed to find goals for Leeds when the team needed him the most and allowed Monk to build his side over the season.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I think there have been some good performances this season.



“But there is only one man who could win it – Chris Wood.



"If you take what he does out of it, the whole job looks a lot different.



“He has found the back of the net when things have been tight, when the transformation and the changes were taking place and it was a bit wobbly.



“He found the net when they needed him to and that’s the hallmark of a top striker who can do it under pressure and he has done it all season.”



Wood managed to end last season too as the club’s top scorer despite struggling to remain fit for a lion’s share of the campaign.

