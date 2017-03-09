Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers Move Still Not Finalised, Scotland Arrival Date Unclear

Follow @insidefutbol





Despite Al Gharafa announcing they have agreed compensation with Rangers for coach Pedro Caixinha, the Portuguese tactician still has to finalise his move to Glasgow, it has been claimed.



Rangers have managed to thrash out a compensation package with Qatari side Al Gharafa, allowing Caixinha to make the move to Ibrox to become Mark Warburton's successor.











But there is still no indication over when the former goalkeeper will arrive in Scotland to seal the deal.



According to Clyde 1, Caixinha's move to Rangers has still to be finalised.





However, with a compensation package now agreed it is likely Rangers will be pressing the accelerator to get Caixinha in the building at Ibrox.

Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is currently leading the first team after the resignation of Warburton.



Assistant manager David Weir also departed with Warburton, meaning Caixinha has a free run at bringing in his own right hand man.



It remains to be seen if Rangers can announce Caixinha's appointment before this weekend's Old Firm clash.

