Rangers Defender Rob Kiernan To Miss Celtic Game After Losing Appeal

Rangers defender Rob Kirenan has lost his red card appeal and is set to miss the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Sunday.



The 26-year-old was shown a straight red card for his sliding tackle on Graham Cummins during the 3-2 win against St Johnstone on 1st March.











The Gers lodged an appeal against the eventual two-match ban, allowing him to feature against Hamilton in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on 4th March.



However, the outcome of the appeal has now been known with an independent panel upholding the two-match ban and now the player will miss their all crucial match against Celtic on Sunday.





On the eventual ban and whether the club would appeal against it, the caretaker manager Graeme Murty had previously said: "Rob made the referee make a decision.

"We will have to put more meat on the bones for the appeal when we go to the board but I think it's definitely worth an appeal."



Kiernan will also be missing for his side's league fixture against Hamilton the following Saturday.



The defender had previously won an appeal for violent conduct involving himself and St Johnstone star Steven Anderson earlier in the season.

