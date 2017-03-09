XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/03/2017 - 11:49 GMT

Rangers Game Excites Me – Celtic Hitman Gunning For Gers

 




Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has explained that although he is relishing the prospect of facing Rangers on Sunday, he will treat the Glasgow derby clash like any other game.

The Frenchman, who joined Celtic from Fulham last summer, has already played against Rangers three times in all competitions this season.




Dembele has managed to find the back of the net in each of the three matches against the Gers; the 20-year-old scored a hat-trick in Celtic’s 5-1 win over their Glasgow rivals in September before netting the only goal of the game in the 1-0 triumph against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup the following month.

The youngster then went on to score in the derby on New Year’s Eve as Celtic once again bagged the bragging rights by beating the Light Blues 2-1.
 


And Dembele, who admitted that he is excited to play in the derby at the weekend, was however, quick to admit that he will treat the match against Rangers as a regular game.

“I am”, he told Celtic TV, when asked if he is excited to face Rangers on Sunday.

“But it’s just another game of football so I will treat it as any other game and I will try to go on the pitch and do the best I can and hopefully get the three points.

“As a player you want to play in the big games.

“I like the environment, the pressure, the fans and everything.

“So yes, I like derby games.”

Dembele has thus far scored 32 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Celtic.
 