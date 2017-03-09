Rangers Need Eight Or Nine At Top Of Game Against Celtic Says Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend John Brown has insisted that the whole team need to stand up and be counted if they want a result at Celtic Park this Sunday.



The Gers suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss at Celtic Park in October and lost two more matches to Celtic at Ibrox in the league and the Scottish League Cup in the preceding months.











Rangers are a massive 33 points behind league leaders Celtic and have fallen behind Aberdeen in the chase to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Brown feels they can still close the gap with the Dons.



With such a huge chasm existing between the two Glasgow rivals, Brown feels Rangers have nothing to lose at Celtic Park on Sunday and that could be key for them to get a result.





However, he admits that the Gers need big performances from each player on the pitch as only then they would be able to come away from Celtic with some sort of result in their bag.

The Rangers legend said on the Rangers Podcast: “I think going to Celtic Park on Sunday, we have nothing to lose.



“We know there is a massive points difference, but we want to finish in second spot and I think that could still be achievable, we just need the resilience and belief.



“Whenever you play the big games, if you don’t have eight or nine playing at a high level then you are not going to get results.



“We need the full team to play to the best of their capabilities because if we do that then we can get something out of the game.”

