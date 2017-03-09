Rangers Star Tells Team-Mates Not To Be Distracted By Off Pitch Uncertainty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers custodian Wes Foderingham wants his team-mates to solely concentrate on playing rather than focusing on off the field matters.



The Gers appointed Under-20s boss Graeme Murty as their caretaker manager after Mark Warburton left the club in acrimonious circumstances last month.











Prior to appointing a new manager, Rangers were on the lookout for a director of football and they approached Southampton's head of recruitment and scouting Ross Wilson.



But after Wilson decided to remain at Southampton, it has been claimed that Rangers now view the appointment of a director of football as more of a long term objective.





However, it has been suggested that the Light Blues are closing in on Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, who is currently in charge of Qatari outfit Al Gharafa.

And Foderingham, whose side will next take on Celtic in the league on Sunday, has called on his fellow Rangers players to fully focus on their game without getting distracted by the off the field happenings.



“I think it’s a part and parcel of football”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if the players are distracted because of the uncertainty.



“As a player, it’s you job to focus on your job, you can’t control anything outside of that.



“I think what we have to do is get the bit right on the football pitch and let everybody else take care of the other stuff.”



Rangers have thus far played five games in all competitions under Murty, winning three and losing twice.

