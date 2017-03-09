XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/03/2017 - 12:29 GMT

Rangers Star Tells Team-Mates Not To Be Distracted By Off Pitch Uncertainty

 




Rangers custodian Wes Foderingham wants his team-mates to solely concentrate on playing rather than focusing on off the field matters.

The Gers appointed Under-20s boss Graeme Murty as their caretaker manager after Mark Warburton left the club in acrimonious circumstances last month.




Prior to appointing a new manager, Rangers were on the lookout for a director of football and they approached Southampton's head of recruitment and scouting Ross Wilson.

But after Wilson decided to remain at Southampton, it has been claimed that Rangers now view the appointment of a director of football as more of a long term objective.
 


However, it has been suggested that the Light Blues are closing in on Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, who is currently in charge of Qatari outfit Al Gharafa.

And Foderingham, whose side will next take on Celtic in the league on Sunday, has called on his fellow Rangers players to fully focus on their game without getting distracted by the off the field happenings.

“I think it’s a part and parcel of football”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if the players are distracted because of the uncertainty.

“As a player, it’s you job to focus on your job, you can’t control anything outside of that.

“I think what we have to do is get the bit right on the football pitch and let everybody else take care of the other stuff.”

Rangers have thus far played five games in all competitions under Murty, winning three and losing twice.
 