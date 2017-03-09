XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/03/2017 - 15:16 GMT

Sadio Mane Salutes Confidence Booster For Liverpool

 




Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that the attackers scoring goals for the team has helped increase the Reds' overall confidence.

The attackers have done their job well for the Reds, managing to score 58 goals, the highest number of goals in the league this season, one more than league leaders Chelsea.




Mane, who has contributed with a dozen of those, insists that it is not at all about individual achievement and the achievement of the team as a whole that has mattered the most for them.

The former Southampton man is also of the opinion that the attackers scoring goals for the team have helped boost their confidence and now their work is to keep that going for the remainder of the season.
 


“It’s good for us, especially the strikers, to score – and it’s important for the confidence of the team as well", Mane told his club's official website.  

On their performance against Arsenal in the weekend, a match they won 3-1, Mane added that Liverpool have players who work for the team and the work they put on against the Gunners has to be kept going.

"The work of the team was so great; we have players who work as a team.

"We’re going to try to keep going."
 