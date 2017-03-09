Sadio Mane Salutes Confidence Booster For Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that the attackers scoring goals for the team has helped increase the Reds' overall confidence.



The attackers have done their job well for the Reds, managing to score 58 goals, the highest number of goals in the league this season, one more than league leaders Chelsea.











Mane, who has contributed with a dozen of those, insists that it is not at all about individual achievement and the achievement of the team as a whole that has mattered the most for them.



The former Southampton man is also of the opinion that the attackers scoring goals for the team have helped boost their confidence and now their work is to keep that going for the remainder of the season.





“It’s good for us, especially the strikers, to score – and it’s important for the confidence of the team as well", Mane told his club's official website.

On their performance against Arsenal in the weekend, a match they won 3-1, Mane added that Liverpool have players who work for the team and the work they put on against the Gunners has to be kept going.



"The work of the team was so great; we have players who work as a team.



"We’re going to try to keep going."

