We Reached Agreement – Al Gharafa Confirm Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers Switch

Al Gharafa have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Rangers to allow coach Pedro Caixinha to take charge of the Scottish giants.



Rangers have been chasing the Portuguese tactician and have been hopeful of appointing him as Mark Warburton's successor at Ibrox.











The Scottish side had to thrash out a compensation fee with Qatari outfit Al Gharafa however and have now done so, leaving the path clear for Caixinha to take over.



Al Gharafa announced in a statement: "Al Gharafa got to agreement with the Scottish club Rangers FC about transfer of the head coach Pedro Caixinha.





"Our club considered the financial benefits of Al Gharafa especially when we know the coach's contract ends in 45 days", the club added.

The path is now clear for Caixinha to complete his switch to Rangers, though it remains to be seen whether he will be confirmed as the club's new manager before they take on Celtic this coming weekend.



Rangers had also been looking to have a director of football in place by the time they appointed a new manager, but their preferred target, Southampton's director of scouting and recruitment, Ross Wilson, turned down the job.

