06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/03/2017 - 12:38 GMT

We Run Arsenal In Club’s Best Interests – Gunners Chairman Comments On Arsene Wenger Debate

 




Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has indicated that the club won’t function on the basis on individual fan opinions and a decision on Arsene Wenger’s future will be taken at the right time by the board, with the long term prospects of the Gunners in mind.

There has been growing unrest amongst the fans around Wenger’s long term future at the club as the Frenchman ponders over signing a new two-year deal with the club.




A growing section of the Arsenal supporters want the Frenchman to leave the club in the summer after his current contract expires and the atmosphere around the Emirates has become toxic in recent weeks.

And the drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League has increased the decibel levels around the Arsenal manager’s future, but club chairman Keswick stressed that they can’t run the club on the basis of fan opinions and must do what they believe is right for the Gunners.
 


He insisted that a decision on the manager’s future will be taken at the opportune moment, keeping Arsenal’s long term interest in focus.  

A statement from the Arsenal chairman on the club’s website read: “We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate.

“We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

"Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

Wenger did say on Friday morning that while he will take the opinions of the fans into account while deciding his future, he also insisted that it won’t be the defining factor behind his decision.
 