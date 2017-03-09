West Brom Kick Off Move To Sign Leicester City Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater during the summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



The 27-year-old midfielder played a massive role in Leicester winning a shock a Premier League title last season with his virtuoso performances from the middle of the park.











However, like his team-mates, his performances have also massively dipped this term as Leicester dropped down the league table and are currently battling to survive in the division.



But Drinkwater’s stock in the Premier League remains high and it has been claimed that West Brom are looking to snap him up at the end of the campaign regardless of Leicester’s fortunes.





Tony Pulis is a fan of the midfielder’s ability to find forwards with long balls from the middle of the park and is keen to take him to the Hawthorns in the summer as part of his transfer plans.

West Brom have already, it has been claimed, been talking with the player’s representatives over a summer move and it seems the Baggies are serious about signing the midfielder at the end of the season.



Drinkwater has a contract until 2021 with Leicester and the Foxes are expected to provide stiff resistance to any approach for the player as Drinkwater remains a key player in their team.

