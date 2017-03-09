XRegister
06 October 2016

09/03/2017 - 12:25 GMT

West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Delivers Team News Ahead of Bournemouth Game

 




West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that Robert Snodgrass and Andy Carroll are both fit for the Hammers’ upcoming Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Carroll suffered a cut to his face in an aerial challenge with Victor Moses during West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday.




January signing Snodgrass also suffered a cut against the Blues and needed stiches.

But Bilic explained that the duo are fit enough to feature against the Cherries at the weekend.
 


"Andy and Snodgrass both had cuts”, the manager said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“Snodgrass had stitches, but both are fit.”

Bilic added that although Jose Fonte suffered a niggle against Chelsea, West Ham are optimistic about the defender playing at the Vitality Stadium.

“Fonte also felt something, but we are optimistic”, he added.

West Ham presently find themselves 11th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games, three places and six points ahead of their upcoming opponents Bournemouth.

Bilic’s team won the corresponding fixture against Bournemouth 1-0 at the London Stadium in August, with Michail Antonio scoring the only goal of the game in the 85th minute.
 