Celtic Legend Reveals Only Way The Hoops Won’t Beat Rangers

Celtic legend Davie Hay feels the only way the Hoops will not be able to beat Rangers on Sunday is if they approach the game at Paradise in a wrong manner.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, have already defeated the Gers three times in all competitions this season.











Celtic thrashed Rangers 5-1 in a league meeting at Parkhead in September before edging out their Glasgow rivals 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup at Hampden the following month.



The Bhoys then came from behind to beat the Light Blues 2-1 at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve to maintain their perfect record against Rangers this season.





And Hay, who thinks Celtic are firm favourites in the Glasgow derby on Sunday, believes the Scottish champions need to approach the game in the right manner to be sure of claiming another victory over their arch-rivals.

“Celtic are strong favourites for the game on Sunday”, the legend said on Celtic TV.



“I think the only way Celtic won’t win is if they approach the game wrongly which I think they won’t.



“Rangers will come looking to be tighter, more physical. I don’t know if they have that make up to be as physical as they might want to be.



“If Celtic score the first goal, they will win the game comfortably.”



Celtic are presently 33 points ahead of Rangers in the league, but Hay warned his former team against taking the Ibrox outfit lightly at the weekend.



“It’s a game, despite how well you are playing, you can never take anything for granted and I think Brendan will be instilling that”, he continued.



“But they are strong favourites and if the players play like they have been playing, I think there will be only one winner.”

