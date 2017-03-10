XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2017 - 12:36 GMT

Chelsea In Talks With Eden Hazard Over New Contract

 




Chelsea are in discussions with Eden Hazard’s representatives over a new contract, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Hazard has rekindled his form under Antonio Conte this season and his virtuoso performances as an attacking threat this term have played a major role in the Blues' rise to the top of the Premier League table.




There have been murmurs of Real Madrid being interested in the player ahead of the summer window, but Chelsea have moved in quickly in order to douse the potential fire.

It has been claimed that Chelsea have opened talks with the player’s representatives over a new and improved four-year contract for the 26-year-old.
 


There is a willingness on the part of both parties to continue their association and it seems the talks have been advancing well, which is expected to lead to Hazard signing a new deal.  

Chelsea snapped up the Belgian international from Lille in the summer of 2012 and he has clocked up 236 appearances for the club, scoring 66 goals and providing 60 assists.

His current deal runs until 2020 but it seems Hazard could put pen to paper on a new contract with Chelsea soon.
 