Chelsea In Talks With Eden Hazard Over New Contract

Chelsea are in discussions with Eden Hazard’s representatives over a new contract, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Hazard has rekindled his form under Antonio Conte this season and his virtuoso performances as an attacking threat this term have played a major role in the Blues' rise to the top of the Premier League table.











There have been murmurs of Real Madrid being interested in the player ahead of the summer window, but Chelsea have moved in quickly in order to douse the potential fire.



It has been claimed that Chelsea have opened talks with the player’s representatives over a new and improved four-year contract for the 26-year-old.





There is a willingness on the part of both parties to continue their association and it seems the talks have been advancing well, which is expected to lead to Hazard signing a new deal.

Chelsea snapped up the Belgian international from Lille in the summer of 2012 and he has clocked up 236 appearances for the club, scoring 66 goals and providing 60 assists.



His current deal runs until 2020 but it seems Hazard could put pen to paper on a new contract with Chelsea soon.

