06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2017 - 22:12 GMT

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte Coy On John Terry Stay

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has remained non-committal about club captain John Terry’s long term future at Stamford Bridge.

The veteran defender has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea and despite remaining club captain, Terry has played just six minutes of Premier League football since his last start in September against Swansea.




His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it is widely believed that the 36-year-old defender won’t be offered a new deal, paving his way out of the club in the summer.

Conte stressed that the defender has remained a key figure for him in the squad and has helped the Italian to put his message across to the rest of the team, but the Chelsea boss refused to confirm his long term future at Stamford Bridge.
 


When asked whether Terry will remain at Chelsea next season, the Italian said in a press conference: “I repeat, John is doing great work this season on and off the pitch and for me he is very important because he is the captain.  

“He is working well very well on the pitch and has helped me a lot to transfer the right message.

“He is an important player for us.”

A product of the Chelsea academy, Terry has clocked up a mammoth 684 appearances for the club and is a legend at Stamford Bridge.
 