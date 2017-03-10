Chelsea Talent Feels Loan Spell Helping Him Prepare Correctly For Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea contracted youngster Tammy Abraham believes that playing in the Championship is a different kind of challenge for him, but it is one that he has been enjoying thoroughly.



The 19-year-old is currently in the middle of a season-long loan spell at Championship side Bristol City and has done the job well, going on to become the highest scoring teenager in the Championship.











Abraham's season stats currently stand at 21 goals in 38 matches with the youngster also providing his team-mates with three assists.



While responding to questions asked by his parent club Chelsea, the youngster said that playing in the Championship has helped improve a lot of aspects in his game.





With the number of games to be played in the Championship being high, Abraham feels that it is crucial for a player to have proper match fitness, eating the right food and getting enough sleep to be ready for each game.

On the aspects of his game that have improved, the youngster told Chelsea's official website: "I’ve improved different aspects of my game.



"As I said before, there are so many matches so it’s important to prepare your body correctly for each game.



"Getting enough sleep and putting the right food into your body is important, it’s a different challenge for me but it’s one I’m enjoying."

