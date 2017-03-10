XRegister
06 October 2016

10/03/2017 - 13:04 GMT

Chelsea Tipped To Return For Italy International In Summer

 




Chelsea are set to rekindle their interest in Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Premier League leaders reportedly slapped in a last minute bid to sign the Inter winter during the January window,or but the Nerazzurri knocked back the offer to leave Chelsea disappointed.




Candreva also remained coy on Chelsea’s interest in signing him and did indicate that the Milan giants indeed received a bid from the Blues, which they rejected in January.

However, Chelsea have not lost sight of the player and have continued to monitor his performances for the Nerazzurri since January in order to keep him on their watch list.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are preparing to launch another offensive in the summer in order to snare Candreva away from Inter and take him to England.  

Antonio Conte is a fan of the 30-year-old winger and Chelsea are keen to fulfill the Italian’s wishes of signing his compatriot at the end of the season.

Chelsea are expected to move a lot earlier for the winger in the summer and it seems Inter might find it hard this time to resist the Premier League’s overtures for Candreva.

He has a contract until 2020 with Inter.
 