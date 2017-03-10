XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2017 - 23:31 GMT

Consistent Champions League Qualification Tough – Antonio Conte Defends Arsene Wenger

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that Arsene Wenger deserves enormous credit for getting Arsenal to the Champions League every season as it is no mean feat in English football.

Wenger has come in for some heavy criticism in recent weeks for Arsenal’s limp performances against the big teams in the Premier League and the brickbats have not stopped since the Gunners were again shown the door in the Champions League last 16 by Bayern Munich earlier this week.




The 10-2 aggregate scoreline in the European tie has been a source of hurt for Arsenal fans and a vocal section of the Gunners supporters don’t want the Frenchman to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Conte feels the Frenchman doesn’t deserve what he is going through at the moment as he believes Wenger has done a tremendous job over the last two decades at Arsenal.
 


And the Italian feels his Champions League record should not be scoffed at as it is only going to get increasingly difficult to qualify for Europe’s elite competition from the Premier League.  

Conte said in a press conference: “It’s not an easy moment for Wenger.

“But we are talking about a great manager and 20 years in Arsenal he has done very well.

“Every year Arsenal have stayed in the Champions League and I think it’s a good target as in England it’s not easy as there are six teams fighting for it, next season there will be seven or eight teams.

“He deserves respect for the work he has done.”

Despite Wenger’s pride in maintaining Arsenal in the top four over the years, their record in the Champions League remains poor and they have been knocked out of the competition in the last 16 stage for seven seasons running.
 