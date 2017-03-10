Dimitri Payet Reveals Dislike For West Ham Hierarchy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham star Dimitri Payet admits that he could have gone to battle to leave the club last summer too as he felt the Hammers slapped an exorbitant asking price on his head.



Payet forced his way out of West Ham in January after refusing to play for the club and demanded that the London outfit agreed a fee with Marseille in order for him to return to France.











Initially reluctant to sell their star man, West Ham caved in towards the end of the window and accepted a big money offer from Marseille for his sale in January.



However, Payet admits he could have even left last summer too, but feels West Ham’s asking price scared off interest from the clubs who wanted to sign him before the start of the season.





He has revealed that it irked him and the Frenchman could have gone to war with the West Ham hierarchy last summer too.

Payet told French sports daily L’Equipe: “There was news that they wanted €100m, so if clubs were interested the negotiations didn’t last for too long.



“It is also one of the reasons I am against the West Ham hierarchy and I could have gone for a showdown last summer too.



“August was badly mismanaged.”

