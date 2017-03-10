Even Pedro Caixinha Can’t Stop Celtic Getting To Eight-In-A-Row Feels Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson says he has no idea whether Pedro Caixinha will prove to be a good appointment for the Ibrox giants, but regardless has ruled the Gers out of catching Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership for the next two seasons.



Celtic are rapidly closing on winning their sixth Scottish league title in a row and are also in the running for a domestic treble, having also won the Scottish League Cup and booked a semi-final spot in the Scottish Cup.











Rangers are making changes following Mark Warburton's exit, aiming to appoint a director of football, while Caixinha is expected to be appointed at the club's new manager.



Caixinha is arriving from Qatari clubl Al Gharafa and Thompson admits he has no idea if the Portuguese can cut the mustard.





But in any eventuality he expects Celtic to win a seventh and then eight title in a row.

"Nobody has any idea whether it's going to be a good appointment or not a good appointment", he said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.



"I don't know enough about his background in management to tell you if he's going to be a good appointment.



"It's certainly not a massive name.



"But here's the point. It doesn't matter who the Rangers manager is or who is appointed, they are not going to be able to catch Celtic next season or the season after.



"And is there money there for them to get the quality of players that are required for them to get closer to Celtic, to have a run in Europe, to win a trophy?" he added.



Rangers are currently battling to overhaul Aberdeen in the league and finish as runners-up behind Celtic this season.



The Gers are next in action against Celtic this coming Sunday at Parkhead and will start as underdogs against the rampant Bhoys.

