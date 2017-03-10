He’s Someone Players Look Up To – Celtic Assistant On Squad’s Calming Influence

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has revealed that the Hoops stars look up to Craig Gordon, who he thinks is a calming influence on the team and leads by example.



Gordon has been in spectacular form for Celtic in the present campaign, with the goalkeeper signing a new deal earlier in the week which will keep him at the club until 2020.











The Scotland international has thus far made 42 appearances this season, managing to keep 24 clean sheets.



His impressive displays between the sticks attracted the interest of Chelsea in January, with the Premier League giants even slapping in a bid for him.





But Celtic were quick to knock back the offer and Gordon for his part also did not push to move to Stamford Bridge.

And Davies, who feels it Gordon signing a new deal is a great news for the club as well as the custodian, stated that rest of the players in the squad look up to the 34-year-old.



“I think it’s fantastic news for us and for Craig”, Davies told Celtic TV.



“Obviously when we came in, we brought Dorus [de Vries] in as well to provide the competition and Craig has been outstanding.



“I am a massive admirer of him in terms of his professionalism, in terms of the way he is.



“He’s a senior player, he’s a calming influence and he leads by example.



“I think he’s someone the players look up to. They see him as a good team-mate.”



Davies went on to add that besides being a great shot-stopper, Gordon is good with his feet too, something vitally important to Celtic’s style of play as they try to build from the back.



“On the pitch he delivers at a high level as well because as a shot-stopper, he is certainly the best I’ve probably worked with”, Davies continued.



“He can really make some great saves and he has been impressive with his feet as well.



“Obviously we are looking for the 'keepers to build from the back and he has got a good range of pass.



“He is calm when the ball does come back to him and he makes the right decisions.”

