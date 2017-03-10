It’s Just Fantastic At Spurs Right Now – Ben Davies Expresses Deal Delight

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies says being part of the squad at White Hart Lane is "fantastic" after he extended his contract with the club until 2021.



Davies has been an integral part of Mauricio Pocehttino's team this term, managing 22 appearances already and has set up one goal for his team-mates, scoring another one.











The 23-year-old has also represented the Wales national team 28 times so far and was an integral part of the team that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals last year.



After putting pen-to-paper to the new contract, the youngster said that he is delighted to be part of the club at the moment and the way they have been working on the training pitch as well as in the games is delightful to see.





"It's a fantastic club to be a part of at the moment and the way we're working on the training pitch and the way we're playing the games you can only see it getting better really", Davies said in an interview with his club's official website after signing the new contract.

"If you'd have said this before the start of my career I would probably have been in shock, I wouldn't have believed it.



"Since the gaffer came to the club he has taken us from strength to strength and as a team I think it is showing on the pitch."



Davies started his career with Swansea City before moving to White Hart Lane in 2014.

