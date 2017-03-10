Jose Mourinho’s Got One of English Football’s Strongest Squads – Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is in possession of one of the strongest squads in the Premier League at the moment.



Manchester United have not lost a Premier League game since suffering a 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in October and have remained in contention to finish in the top four.











Ahead of the two sides’ meeting in the FA Cup quarter-final on Monday night, Conte is expecting a tough game against the team who were humiliated at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea in the league.



The Chelsea boss stressed that Manchester United have one of the strongest squads in English football, with players who have experience of winning big games.





Conte said in a press conference ahead of the FA Cup tie: “In October before the game I was sure about facing a great team and it’s the same now.

“I think Manchester United along with [Manchester] City have the best squad in the league as they have great players and experience of winning games.



“For sure it will be a tough game.”



The Italian also feels his team are also in a much better state since October and are more sure about themselves and their game.



Conte said: “It’s good for us now too as in October we were not sure about the future, but now we know our position and are sure about our football.”



Manchester United will be looking to keep their dream of winning a treble of cup competitions alive with a win over Chelsea on Monday night.

