XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2017 - 22:58 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s Got One of English Football’s Strongest Squads – Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is in possession of one of the strongest squads in the Premier League at the moment.

Manchester United have not lost a Premier League game since suffering a 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in October and have remained in contention to finish in the top four.




Ahead of the two sides’ meeting in the FA Cup quarter-final on Monday night, Conte is expecting a tough game against the team who were humiliated at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea in the league.

The Chelsea boss stressed that Manchester United have one of the strongest squads in English football, with players who have experience of winning big games.
 


Conte said in a press conference ahead of the FA Cup tie: “In October before the game I was sure about facing a great team and it’s the same now.  

“I think Manchester United along with [Manchester] City have the best squad in the league as they have great players and experience of winning games.

“For sure it will be a tough game.”

The Italian also feels his team are also in a much better state since October and are more sure about themselves and their game.

Conte said: “It’s good for us now too as in October we were not sure about the future, but now we know our position and are sure about our football.”

Manchester United will be looking to keep their dream of winning a treble of cup competitions alive with a win over Chelsea on Monday night.
 