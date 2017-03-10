XRegister
X
10/03/2017 - 23:37 GMT

Leeds May Have More Possession But We Can Impose Ourselves – QPR Boss Ian Holloway

 




Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has conceded that the task isn't going to be easy for his team against Leeds United on Saturday, but his side will give everything to stop Garry Monk's men.

The Hoops will be visiting Elland Road for the first time this season, with their first meeting at the Loftus Road back in August having ended in a 3-0 win for the home side.




A lot has since transpired at Leeds with the Peacocks picking themselves up under Monk and now set to secure a playoff spot in the Championship.

The visiting manager is well aware of the kind of challenge that faces his team on Saturday and insists that the task for them will be to stop Leeds' attack and impose themselves on their opponents.
 


“We are playing a Leeds side that has steadily improved and improved. They are a massive club with huge support. I am delighted to be taking my team to Elland Road", Halloway told his club's official website.  

“This weekend we are going to have to accept that Leeds will have more of the ball, and we are going to have to try to stop them, and impose ourselves on them and the game.

"It won’t be easy but I’m really looking forward to it.”

The 53-year-old took time to point out Chris Wood, Pablo Hernandez and Ronaldo Vieira as three of the biggest threats going into the match.

“Chris Wood is the best striker in the division, and we have to try to take care of him.

“Pablo Hernandez behind him in a 4-2-3-1 is really dangerous, and I think they are going to have probably one of the best young midfielders in the division playing in Ronaldo Vieira.

"He has been sensational."
 