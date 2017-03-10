Leeds United Are Massive, I’m Relishing Return – QPR Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers striker Matt Smith has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of facing his former club Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.



The 27-year-old, who turned out for Leeds between 2013 and 2014, was sold to Fulham by the Whites in the summer of 2014 before QPR snapped him up on transfer deadline day during the winter transfer window from the Cottagers.











Smith has been in good form for the Loftus Road outfit, scoring two goals and providing an assist in six Championship appearances.



And the forward, who explained that he is proud to have represented Leeds, is looking forward to returning to his former stomping ground at the weekend.





Smith went on to add that he has fond memories of his time at Leeds, for whom he netted 14 times and set up seven goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

“I was only at Leeds for a short period, but a lot happened in that time. It was very eventful”, he told QPR’s official site.



“What I can say is that I've got very fond memories of my time there.



“It's a massive club and I'm proud to have represented them – I'm looking forward to going back there.”



Smith, who joined Leeds from Oldham Athletic in 2013, counts New Mills, Redditch United, Macclesfield Town and Bristol City amongst his former employers.

