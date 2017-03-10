Liverpool Midfielder Tells Reds To Bring Big Club Game Against Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has stressed the need for his team to continue with the same level of intensity that they play with against the bigger teams while playing against smaller opponents, ahead of his side's meeting with Burnley.



The Reds have shown impressive form while playing against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, often winning their matches against them.











Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered against weaker sides though, with teams such as Hull City and Leicester City handling them defeats in recent times; they play Burnley this weekend.



The former Newcastle United player feels that it is an issue that needs to be addressed quickly if they are to finish high up in the league table at the end of the season.





According to the 26-year-old, a team can never be guaranteed a win against any side whether they are strong or weak. However, the chances are higher while playing against smaller teams and therefore Liverpool need to be more concentrated while playing against such teams.

"We must bring the same we bring against the bigger teams", Wijnaldum was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"If you look at the different games between the bigger and smaller teams the difference in concentration and being passive is big, that is my opinion.



"Of course you can never guarantee you will win, but you have more chance if you play against the small teams like you play the big ones.



"We must have the same concentration we have now against the bigger teams otherwise it will be difficult."

