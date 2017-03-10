Looking Back Now, Fulham Point Is Good Point – Leeds United Star Reflects

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley feels that looking back on Tuesday night’s result, his side did earn a valuable point at Fulham after recording a 1-1 draw.



The Yorkshire giants conceded an injury time equaliser to squander an opportunity to walk away from Craven Cottage with three points in their bag and the players did look dejected after the final whistle.











Garry Monk stressed at Craven Cottage that despite the nature of the goal they conceded, he feels they earned a good point against a playoff chasing team and Bartley believes that in hindsight the Leeds manager was right.



He admits that with teams around Leeds picking up points in the midweek games, the draw at Fulham is turning out to be a better result than anticipated when the final whistle was blown at Craven Cottage.





The Leeds United defender told LUTV: “We know the teams around us are going to keep picking up points and it’s really important that we do the same.

“Especially against a team who are chasing us and when we look back, it’s a good point.”



Leeds will look to further consolidate their position in the top six with a win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Saturday.

