Mauricio Pochettino Provides Tottenham Squad Update Ahead of Millwall Tie

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that full-back Danny Rose is nearing a full recovery and is expected to return to action in April.



The left-back has been out since 31st January after suffering from a injury in his left knee and in between has missed four Premier League matches.











According to the Argentine manager though, the 26-year-old's recovery has been on track and if everything goes as planned the England international is expected to be back by next month.



"Danny is on track with his recovery and expected to return in April", Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference.





There was an update on yet another long-term injury absentee in the shape of Erik Lamela, who is working outdoors and pushing to get fit.

"Erik continues to work outdoors and is now stepping up his rehabilitation", the manager confirmed.



Lamela has been out of action since 25th October after suffering from a hip injury and is now in the final leg of his recovery process.



The Argentine winger has featured 14 times for the Lilywhites this season while Rose has appeared 21 times overall, providing his team-mates with four assists.

