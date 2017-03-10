XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2017 - 22:37 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Provides Tottenham Squad Update Ahead of Millwall Tie

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that full-back Danny Rose is nearing a full recovery and is expected to return to action in April.

The left-back has been out since 31st January after suffering from a injury in his left knee and in between has missed four Premier League matches.




According to the Argentine manager though, the 26-year-old's recovery has been on track and if everything goes as planned the England international is expected to be back by next month.

"Danny is on track with his recovery and expected to return in April", Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference.
 


There was an update on yet another long-term injury absentee in the shape of Erik Lamela, who is working outdoors and pushing to get fit.  

"Erik continues to work outdoors and is now stepping up his rehabilitation", the manager confirmed.

Lamela has been out of action since 25th October after suffering from a hip injury and is now in the final leg of his recovery process.

The Argentine winger has featured 14 times for the Lilywhites this season while Rose has appeared 21 times overall, providing his team-mates with four assists.
 