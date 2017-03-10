Millwall Would Have Wanted Tottenham Hotspur – Spurs Legend On “Amazing” Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Teddy Sheringham believes that Millwall's FA Cup quarter-final fixture against the Lilywhites will be one that the players from the League One side will remember for years to come.



Sheringham, who started his senior career with the Lions, stepped out at White Hart Lane 30 years ago to face the Lilywhites, a match that ended with a 2-0 scoreline for the home fans.











Now, 30 years on as the League One side prepare to visit White Hart Lane yet again for their FA Cup quarter-final match against Mauricio Pochettino's side, Sheringham insists that it will be one fixture that Neil Harris' side will remember for the rest of their lives.



The 50-year-old went on to add that the Millwall players would prefer a match against Tottenham at this stage than against National League side Lincoln City.





While speaking about the match, the former striker told Tottenham's official website: “It’s amazing, isn’t it?

"What a fixture, the quarter-final of the FA Cup and I don’t think Millwall would want to play a team like Lincoln at this stage, I think they’d want to play Tottenham Hotspur.



“It’s a fixture the Millwall players will look back on in years to come and think ‘remember that game at Tottenham?’ and it all depends how it pans out on the day for how those memories will be.”

