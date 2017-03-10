XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2017 - 11:05 GMT

Millwall Would Have Wanted Tottenham Hotspur – Spurs Legend On “Amazing” Tie

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Teddy Sheringham believes that Millwall's FA Cup quarter-final fixture against the Lilywhites will be one that the players from the League One side will remember for years to come.

Sheringham, who started his senior career with the Lions, stepped out at White Hart Lane 30 years ago to face the Lilywhites, a match that ended with a 2-0 scoreline for the home fans.




Now, 30 years on as the League One side prepare to visit White Hart Lane yet again for their FA Cup quarter-final match against Mauricio Pochettino's side, Sheringham insists that it will be one fixture that Neil Harris' side will remember for the rest of their lives.

The 50-year-old went on to add that the Millwall players would prefer a match against Tottenham at this stage than against National League side Lincoln City.
 


While speaking about the match, the former striker told Tottenham's official website: “It’s amazing, isn’t it?  

"What a fixture, the quarter-final of the FA Cup and I don’t think Millwall would want to play a team like Lincoln at this stage, I think they’d want to play Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s a fixture the Millwall players will look back on in years to come and think ‘remember that game at Tottenham?’ and it all depends how it pans out on the day for how those memories will be.”
 