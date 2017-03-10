Moussa Dembele Could Become One of Celtic’s Greatest Believes Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Davie Hay believes Moussa Dembele can become of the club’s all-time greatest strikers if he stays at Paradise for a long time.



The Frenchman has been in fine form since joining the Hoops from Fulham last summer, with the forward thus far banging in 32 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this season, in addition to providing seven assists.











Dembele also has the knack of scoring in big games as he has found the back of the net five times, including a hat-trick, in three games against Rangers in the present campaign.



Due to his impressive performances, Dembele was linked with a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea in January and Celtic were quick to slap a £30m price tag on their prized asset.





And Hay, who thinks Dembele could go for a big price in future if he manages to steer clear of injuries, has backed the 20-year-old to become one of the greatest strikers in Celtic’s history if he stays at the club for a long time.

“He doesn’t only score goals, but he scores goals on big occasions”, Hay told Celtic TV, when asked about Dembele.



“I think he’s phenomenal.



"He came to Celtic when maybe he could have gone elsewhere and he is enjoying it here.



“I think he has got everything.



"First of all, he scores goals, he scores on important occasions, he is strong, he is quick and he is good in the air.



"There is nothing which he hasn’t got.



“Eventually he may move on, but I think it is still a bit away, I think he is enjoying it here.



“And I think if he steers clear of injuries, he can go at any price and more importantly – the longer he stays, he could end up being recognised as one of Celtic’s all-time greatest strikers.”



Demebele, whose present contract with Celtic runs until 2020, has represented France up to Under-21 level.

