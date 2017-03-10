PHOTO: Manchester United Star Reflects On Rostov “Battle”

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Smalling has insisted that Manchester United always knew that that it was going to be a battle against Rostov, following his side’s 1-1 draw in Russia on Thursday.



The Red Devils, who headed into the Europa League Round of 16 first leg game on the back of a nine-match unbeaten run, took a 35th minute lead at Stadion Olimp 2, courtesy of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.











But Alexander Bukharov equalised shortly after the half-time break to deny Manchester United victory.



And Smalling, who admitted that his side were always expecting a tough test in Russia, however, underlined the importance of Manchester United’s away goal.



Not an easy night in 🇷🇺 and very disappointed with the end result. It was always going to be a battle but we have the away goal we needed… pic.twitter.com/xflIHKjwfv — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 10, 2017



The defender went on to thank the travelling fans as he insisted that Manchester United will better the result in the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

He posted a photo on Twitter of the two teams standing before the match, along with the caption: “Not an easy night in Russia and very disappointed with the end result.



“It was always going to be a battle, but we have the away goal we needed.



“We'll better the result this time next week.



“Thank you to all of the travelling fans, fantastic as always.”



Manchester United will next face Chelsea in a FA Cup quarter final clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

