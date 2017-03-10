Rangers Bound Pedro Caixinha Tipped To Take In Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha is expected to be at Parkead this Sunday to see the Glasgow derby ahead of his expected move to take charge of Rangers.



Rangers managed to thrash out an agreement with Qatari side Al Gharafa earlier this week, which has allowed them to hold talks with Caixinha, their managerial target.











However, there is still no indication when the Portuguese will be taking charge of the Glasgow giants and it seems he won’t be in the dugout for the Old Firm derby on Sunday.



According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Caixinha is though expected to be in the stands to watch Gers take on Scottish champions Celtic at Parkhead this weekend ahead of his expected move to Ibrox.





Caixinha is expected to take the reins of the Glasgow giants after the derby, but it remains to be seen whether Rangers make any announcement of his appointment before Sunday.

Rangers are currently third in the league table and are desperate need of points in their chase for second spot ahead of visiting Parkhead, where they lost 5-1 to Celtic earlier in the season.



And the Rangers players will be looking to put in a strong performance as part of an audition in front of their future manager, who will get his first taste of the Old Firm derby from the stands.

