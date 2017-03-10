Roberto Firmino Doubt For Burnley Clash Admits Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino is a major doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Burnley at the weekend.



The Brazilian has been a key figure for Klopp this season as the German has more often than not opted to play him as his main centre forward in place Daniel Sturridge.











Firmino did score in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, but it seems he picked up a knock during the game and Klopp admits that the forward is yet to train this week with the squad.



However, the Liverpool manager is yet to rule him out of Sunday’s visit of Burnley and is keen to provide an opportunity to Firmino to prove his fitness in the next day or so.





Klopp said in a press conference earlier today: “Unfortunately, Roberto Firmino has struggled a little bit.

“He felt something after the game and until now this week, he couldn’t train.



"We need to wait a little bit more and then we will see.”



Liverpool will still be missing club captain Jordan Henderson and Sturridge, who are yet to fully recover from their respective injuries.



Burnley have a chance to score a rare league double over Liverpool, but their poor away record means the Reds are favourites to pick up the points at Anfield.

