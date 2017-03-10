Some Celtic Fans So Deluded – Jason Cundy Hits Out At Bhoys In Premier League Views

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has hit out at Celtic fans claiming the Bhoys could thrive in the English Premier League, dubbing them "deluded".



Cundy has been firm in his belief that Celtic are not one of the world's biggest clubs, claiming thoughts the Glasgow giants are is simply a myth, while he also feels the Scottish top flight is a poor league.











Some Celtic fans have been quick to blast the former defender turned Chelsea TV pundit, but Cundy insists if the Scottish champions managed a top half finish in the Premier League it would be an amazing achievement.



In response to a fan arguing Celtic would thrash most Premier League teams, Cundy wrote on Twitter: "How deluded and misguided some Celtic fans are!





"It's truly laughable! If they got top half in the Premier League it would be amazing", he added.

Under former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, Celtic are currently unbeaten in domestic action in Scotland and sit a whopping 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



The Bhoys have already won the Scottish League Cup and are through to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup as they chase a treble.



Rodgers' men are next in action on Sunday when they face Glasgow rivals Rangers.

