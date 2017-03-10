XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2017 - 23:06 GMT

Southampton’s Ross Wilson Saying No Is Big Blow – Former Rangers Star Explains Why

 




Steven Thompson believes Rangers have suffered a blow in not being able to appoint Ross Wilson as their director of football, while he also thinks appointing a director of football before a new manager is the way things should be done.                   

The Gers are currently without a manager following the departure of Mark Warburton; assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland also left Ibrox.




Rangers had aimed to appoint a director of football before bringing in a new manager and offered the post to Southampton's director of scouting and recruitment, Wilson, but he knocked back the proposal.

Now the Scottish giants are poised to make Pedro Caixinha their new manager and it has been suggested they will take a longer term view of the director of football post.
 


For Thompson, Wilson saying no is a blow, while ideally Rangers should be bringing in the director of football first.

"It will be a blow to them not getting Ross Wilson", he said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"I think they would be better to employ a director of football before they employ a manager because you've got to make sure the director of football wants to work with the manager.

"I would have thought so [that the director of football would have had a say in the manager]", Thompson, a former Rangers player, added.

Caixinha is expected to take in Rangers' Old Firm clash against Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.
 