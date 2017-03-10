That’s Exactly What Leeds United Needed – QPR Striker On Reason For Whites’ Good Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers’ Matt Smith has explained he feels Leeds United have benefitted from the stability at Elland Road this season, ahead of his side’s trip to the ground on Saturday.



The Whites, who appointed Garry Monk as their new head coach last summer in place of Steve Evans, have been consistently playing well in the present campaign.











Leeds presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 65 points from 36 games and a putting in a serious title push after years of underachieving.



And Smith, who turned out for the Yorkshire giants between 2013 and 2014, feels that finding stability has been a key factor behind the club’s impressive performances this term, with Leeds often being guilty of being involved in off the field incident in recent years, something which they have avoided in the ongoing campaign.





“They've had a great season so far under Monk”, he told QPR’s official site.

“It looks like there's a bit of stability at Elland Road now and that's what they needed.”



Smith then went on to explain how important he thinks Chris Wood is to the Leeds team; the New Zealand international, who has scored 22 league goals this season.



Wood, who missed Leeds’ 1-1 draw away at Fulham on Tuesday after picking up a slight calf injury last weekend, is fit to play against QPR.



“They're a very strong team and in Wood, they've got a striker who seems to be scoring week in, week out, which is very important at this level”, Smith added.

