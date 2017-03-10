XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2017 - 13:00 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Talent Reveals What’s Driving Side Forward

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has explained that his side’s desire to win a trophy is the driving force behind their impressive performances this season.

Spurs failed to make their mark on the European front in the current campaign, but have been in good form domestically.




Tottenham presently find themselves in second spot in the Premier League table with 56 points from 27 games, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face League One outfit Millwall on Sunday.
 


And Davies, whose side last won a trophy in the 2007/08 campaign in the form of the League Cup, stated that the hunt for silverware is driving Tottenham on.

“That’s what is driving us on, winning something, because you want to look back at your career with trophies”, he told the club’s official site, when asked how much do the present Tottenham crop want to win something.

Tottenham were in the race for the Premier League title for a big part of last season before imploding towards the end as Leicester City went on to win it.

But Davies, who signed a new contract with Spurs on Thursday, insisted that his side cannot afford to dwell on last season’s disappointment too much.

“It’s definitely something we’re aware of but we can’t dwell on that too much”, he continued.

“The games will be tough and there is a lot to fight for but it’s important we don’t slip up and we’re focused on every game.”
 