We Can Use What We Learned From Playing Celtic Last Time – Rangers Star Ready

Rangers defender Lee Wallace has insisted that his side will take heart from their last performance against Celtic, ahead of Sunday’s Glasgow derby at Parkhead.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight after a gap of four years, have already faced the Bhoys three times in all competitions in the present campaign, losing each time.











Rangers were thrashed 5-1 in the season’s first Glasgow derby in September before being edged out 1-0 by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup the following month.



The Light Blues then lost 2-1 to the Hoops at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve, despite managing to take a first half lead through Kenny Miller.





However, despite losing that game, Rangers gave a good account of themselves and often dominated proceedings against the Scottish champions.

And Wallace, who did not feature in that match, believes his side can take some confidence from the way they fared against Celtic at Ibrox.



“There are definitely different details and different aspects that you can look at from in the previous encounters you have had against them, and to try and use that”, he told Rangers TV.



“I was in the stands that day, but it was a very ‘front-foot’ performance from us, more so in the first-half.



“We took the lead and defended well in stages, but their strength shone through in the end, and it was a disappointing home defeat and we obviously lost our record too.



“We definitely drew positives from that game and we can look to use them going into the game this weekend.”



Rangers, who are currently 33 points adrift of Celtic in the league, will also face Brendan Rodgers’ team in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup in April.

