We Can’t Give Up On Top Two But They’re Strong – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray admits that the point at Fulham has placed the Whites in a very healthy position to finish in the top six this season.



The Yorkshire giants conceded a late equaliser to squander a win at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night, but the point earned allowed them to maintain a healthy eight-point gap over the teams outside the top six.











While Gray feels Leeds must not give up hope of finishing in the top two, he believes the result against Fulham means Leeds are in control of their own destiny and are in a firm position to finish in the playoff spots



He also added that Leeds must not lament not getting the win on Tuesday night for too long as he has pointed out if Fulham got the three points, things could have been a lot tighter in the promotion chase.





The former Leeds midfielder told LUTV: “For us we are still in a healthy and strong position.

“Looking at the top two teams, they are in a strong position to go up automatically and we are in a similar position to finish in the top six.



“That’s not to say that you give up on top two, you have to keep plugging away.



“A win on Tuesday would have kept us in the chase, but when you look at the other side of the coin, if Fulham would have beaten us, which they had a fair chance of doing, then they are a lot closer to us.



“All in all we have got to be happy with what happened at Craven Cottage.”



Leeds will look to further entrench themselves in the top six when they host Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Saturday.

