06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/03/2017 - 14:30 GMT

We’re Completely Different Animal Now, Leeds Star Warns QPR

 




Kyle Bartley has insisted that Leeds United are a completely different animal now to the one that lost at Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the season.

Garry Monk’s stint as Leeds manager started with a poor result at Loftus Road and it was part of a torrid run of form in the first month of the season as questions were raised about the 38-year-old’s ability to get the Whites out of the rut.




However, the mood around Leeds is a lot different as Monk has managed to build a side that gradually picked up form in the middle of the season and are currently fourth in the Championship table.

Leeds have consolidated their position in the top six over the last few months and ahead of meeting QPR again on Saturday, Bartley admits that Leeds have a completely different feel about them at the moment, compared to the team that took the pitch at Loftus Road on opening day of the season.
 


The defender told LUTV: “I think it's chalk and cheese.  

“We are just a completely different animal – going forward, defending and the mentality is completely different.

“Hopefully we will be able to showcase that on Saturday.”

However, Bartley is expecting a tricky game against QPR, who he feels have turned their form around since Ian Holloway took charge of the London club in November.

“We have ten really difficult games until the end of the season and QPR have found a bit of form under Holloway, which many people expected when he came in.

“It’s going to be another tricky game, but as I said we are at home and we have got the crowd behind us, so hopefully we’ll get a positive result.”
 