Arsenal Star Warns Against Taking Lincoln City Lightly

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has warned his side against complacency ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash against non-league side Lincoln City.



The Gunners will be eyeing a spot in the semi-final when they take on the non-league side at the Emirates Stadium. It will in fact be a chance for the Gunners to reach their third semi-final in the last four seasons, with Arsene Wenger's side winning the cup on two occasions.











The Swiss international has warned against looking too far ahead though as he believes that cup ties are where upsets tend to happen.



Reflecting on his personal experience while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, the midfielder stated that it is important that his side give the same importance to all the teams in the competition.





“There are many upsets in cup competitions, which we’ve seen in the FA Cup", Xhaka told his club's official website.

"You have to give your all against all sides, regardless of if they’re in the second division, or the fourth, or the fifth.



"In football, things can happen quickly.



"Against the smaller teams, if they get a goal, it can be difficult to get one back.



"The cup is always good for a surprise, but we’ve dealt with that well so far.”



Xhaka's Borussia Monchengladbach team lost to then-fourth division side Darmstadt in the very first round of the German Cup in 2013.

