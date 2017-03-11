Barcelona Technical Director Met Arsenal Defender’s Representatives In London

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez met Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin’s representatives in London in recent days to discuss a potential summer transfer.



A product of the Barcelona academy, Arsenal snapped up the Spaniard from the Catalan giants in 2011 and the defender has gradually developed into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.











The 21-year-old’s performances have been closely followed by the Spanish giants and it has been suggested that they are interested in snapping him up during the summer transfer window.



And according to Spanish sports daily AS, Barcelona technical director Fernandez was in London in recent days and met with the player’s representatives to discuss a transfer back to the Nou Camp.





Bellerin is aware that his boyhood club want him back in the summer but the player is yet to take any definitive decision about his future at the Emirates thus far.

The defender recently signed a new six-year contract with Arsenal and the club are confident that they will be able to convince Bellerin to ignore Barcelona’s lure.



And the Catalan giants could also face competition from Manchester City, who will be in the market for right back in the summer, and Bayern Munich, who are looking for a replacement for Philipp Lahm.



Bellerin has recently spoken of his desire for Arsene Wenger to remain in charge of Arsenal and should the Frenchman leave then it is possible the Spaniard could be more receptive to a move away.

