Didn’t Do Enough At Any Point – Garry Monk Assesses Leeds United Draw Against QPR

Garry Monk admits Leeds United did not do enough to beat QPR at Elland Road this afternoon after they played out a 0-0 draw against Ian Holloway's men to pick up one more point in the Championship.



Leeds were below par against the R's on home turf as they struggled to create chances against a QPR side that looked more dangerous and likely to score than the hosts.











There was little in the way of chances for Whites striker Chris Wood and Monk's men were forced to make do with the point, as Rob Green was in good form between the sticks.



Monk believes that Leeds were at less than their best against QPR, but he is determined to take the positive of a point and a clean sheet, despite the in-form visitors enjoying the better of the match.





"The positives are it's a clean sheet and a point, but it's frustrating", Monk said on LUTV.

"We didn't do enough to win the game today. We put a bit of pressure on at the end.



"We haven't had a performance like that here too often. The players tried, but it just didn't quite work today.



"We're a team that has to be at 100 per cent.



"We never at any point in the game did enough to try and get the three points.



"But the positive to come out of it is we got a clean sheet and got the point."



Monk warned though that Leeds will need to up their game when they host automatic promotion chasers Brighton at Elland Road next weekend.



"We know we'll have to play better next week against Brighton", he added.

