Eunan O’Kane On Bench – Leeds United Team vs QPR Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs QPR

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's Championship clash against QPR at Elland Road.



The Whites have just ended a run of two away games, at Birmingham City and Fulham, from which they picked up four points and remain firmly inside the playoff places.











Leeds are now looking to ensure no slip-ups as they seek to secure a playoff place and beating QPR would be a further forward step.



Rob Green is named between the sticks by boss Garry Monk, while Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson form the central defensive pairing which has been so steady for Leeds this term. In midfield, Monk picks captain Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira, while Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Alfonso Pedraza slot in behind Chris Wood.



On the bench the Whites boss can call for Souleymane Doukara if he needs another striker, while Eunan O'Kane is a midfield option.



Leeds United Team vs QPR



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Bridcutt, Vieira, Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Taylor, O'Kane, Sacko, Dallas, Doukara

