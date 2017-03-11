Fantastic Professional, Fantastic Boy – Mauricio Pochettino Praises Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has explained that he can only praise Ben Davies, who he thinks pushes up the level of the squad.



The 23-year-old left-back signed a new deal with Spurs earlier in the week which will keep him at the club until 2021, following his impressive displays in the present campaign.











Davies, who usually plays second fiddle to Danny Rose, has featured heavily for Tottenham in recent games, owing to the Englishman currently being sidelined with a knee injury.



The Wales international has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, and besides helping his team’s defence, he has also scored once and provided an assist.





And Pochettino, who lauded Davies’ fighting attitude which he thinks improves the standard of the squad, stated that the defender fully deserved a new and improved contract.

“Always it’s difficult to share a position with Danny Rose, who is one of the best full-backs in England and in Europe”, the manager said in a press conference on Friday, when asked to sum up Davies’ progress.



“He’s worked very hard to try to find his place, he’s a fantastic professional, a fantastic boy and I can only praise him because his position wasn’t easy from the beginning and he’s always kept fighting, always waiting for his opportunity to play.



“I think he fully deserves to extend his contract that improves his salary because when we are talking about the team and the squad, this type of player deserves all the credit to keep fighting and pushing the level of the squad.”



Davies, who joined Tottenham from Swansea City in the summer of 2014, has thus far amassed 78 appearances for the north London club.

